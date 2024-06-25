National

London-bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended

A man suspected of making the threatening call has been apprehended by authorities, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said .

File Image
London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat | Photo: File Image
info_icon

A London-bound Air India flight received a bomb threat on Tuesday but no explosives were found, an official here said.

A man suspected of making the threatening call has been apprehended by authorities, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said .

Security personnel conducted extensive checks on the aircraft and found no danger, allowing the flight to proceed as planned, he said in a statement here.

According to him, a bomb threat call was received by the Air India call center in Mumbai early on Tuesday for flight AI 149, scheduled to fly from Cochin to London Gatwick.

The alert was promptly communicated to Air India here and the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 01:22 hours.

Following established protocols, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately convened at CIAL. The threat was assessed and declared specific.

Following this, thorough security checks were conducted by the Airport Security Group (ASG-CISF), airline security personnel, and inline baggage screening systems.

In accordance with the recommendations from the Cochin Airport BTAC, the aircraft was moved to an isolated aircraft parking point, and comprehensive security measures were undertaken.

The aircraft was thoroughly checked and subsequently cleared for flight.

The check-in process for AI 149 was completed by 10:30 am. The flight is expected to depart as per schedule at 11:50 am. Efforts were made to identify the caller who reported the threat to the Mumbai call center.

Investigations revealed the call was made by Suhaib (29), a native of Kondotty in Malappuram district, who was scheduled to travel to London on the AI 149 flight.

Suhaib, along with his wife and daughter, was intercepted by ASG at Cochin Airport's international departure terminal during check-in.

"He has since been handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Oppn Presses For Dy Speaker Post; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  2. London-bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  3. Bihar Govt Cancels Rs 826 Crore-Contracts Awarded During 'Mahagathbandhan' Regime
  4. Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla To Be Speaker Again, Say Reports; Congress Seeks Deputy Speaker From Opposition
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan And Rajinikanth To Star In 'Jawan' Director Atlee's Next Film? Here's What We Know
  2. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' To Now Release In September On THIS Date; Check Out New Poster
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. Karan Johar Confirms He Will Return With 'Koffee With Karan 9' In 2025, Calls Previous Season 'Boring'
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: ENG Boss Gareth Southgate Unaware Of Gary Lineker's Four-Letter Critique
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
  3. CRO 1-1 ITA, Euro 2024: Zaccagni's Last-Minute Goal Takes Italy Into Last-16 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs ENG, AFG Vs RSA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finalists Confirmed - Check Who Play Whom And When
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rashid Khan & Co Enter Maiden Semi-Finals
World News
  1. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  2. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  3. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
  4. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  5. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
Latest Stories
  1. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  2. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  3. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  6. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  7. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Oppn Presses For Dy Speaker Post; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat