Lightning Kills 3 In Odisha

Three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate lightning strike incidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said.

Malati Mohanta (52) of village Bahadurpur and Parbati Sing (40) of village Pandura under Baripada Sadar Police Station died when lightning struck them while grazing goats. Both were brought dead to PRM Medical College and Hospital Baripada, police said.

In another incident, Ranjita Sing (13) of village Deopara under Baisinga Police Station died when lightning struck her while playing on a village road.

Police have registered three unnatural death cases in this connection.

(Inputs from PTI)