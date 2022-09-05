Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lightning Kills 3 In Odisha

Three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate lightning strike incidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said. 

Odisha Rain (Representational Image)
Odisha Rain (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:35 pm

Three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate lightning strike incidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said. 

Malati Mohanta (52) of village Bahadurpur and Parbati Sing (40) of village Pandura under Baripada Sadar Police Station died when lightning struck them while grazing goats. Both were brought dead to PRM Medical College and Hospital Baripada, police said.  

In another incident, Ranjita Sing (13) of village Deopara under Baisinga Police Station died when lightning struck her while playing on a village road. 

Police have registered three unnatural death cases in this connection.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Separate Lightning Strike Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Odisha’s Mayurbhanj District Relative Humidity Thunder Lightening
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro