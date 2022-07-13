Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Light Rain In Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas of the city.

Weather: Rains in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 10:05 am

Parts of Delhi gauged light rain on Wednesday morning and such short spells of rain are likely over the next two days, weather forecasters said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas of the city in the morning.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 2.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday. It recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the national capital recorded rains on Monday and Tuesday too, which brought the mercury down but increased humidity. Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said high humidity and high temperatures form convective clouds give short spells of rain. This is what we have been seeing in Delhi and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh for the past two days.

Convective clouds pop up early in the morning or late in the evening and dissipate in two to three hours after giving short spells of rain. So, a steep fall in the temperature is not expected. However, high humidity increases discomfiture, he said.

Convection-induced rainfall is likely in the next two days, the meteorologist said. Rainfall in north India is predicted to increase from July 18 onwards after the monsoon trough, which is in the south of Delhi at present, shifts to the north, Palawat said. The Safdarjung station has recorded 148.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 149.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. 

(With PTI Inputs)

