Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
LG At Tree Plantation Event; Kejriwal Skips Citing Ill Health

In yet another flashpoint, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday skipped a tree plantation program at Asola Bhati Mines where Lieutenant Governor Saxena was present.

Arvind Kejriwal addresses media Photo: PTI

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 1:18 pm

In yet another flashpoint, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday skipped a tree plantation programme at Asola Bhati Mines where Lieutenant Governor Saxena was present.

"After absenting from the scheduled weekly meeting with the LG on Friday citing ill health, CM Arvind Kejriwal today skipped a pre-decided combined programme of tree plantation at Bhatti mines in the, again due to ill health," said LG office sources.

Earlier, Kejriwal did not attend the scheduled weekly meeting with Saxena on Friday, in the backdrop of a CBI probe recommended by the LG in alleged lapses and irregularities in the implementation of the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai alleged in a press conference that Delhi police on the instruction of PMO put up banners carrying photos of PM Modi at the venue of the Van Mahotsav programme last night.

He said both the Chief Minister and he himself will not attend the programme.

The Van Mahotsav programme was to be undertaken by the LG and Chief Minister jointly, the LG office sources said. 

"A mutual decision had been taken on July 4 regarding LG and Chief Minister launching the programme for plantation of one lakh saplings," they said.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tree Plantation Programme Van Mahotsav Programme Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Asola Bhati Mines Lieutenant Governor Saxena Implementation Of The Excise Policy
