Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Legendary Odia Singer Prafulla Kar Dies At 83

Legendary Odia singer and music director Prafulla Kar died at his residence here due to age-related ailments.

Legendary Odia Singer Prafulla Kar Dies At 83
PM Modi PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:49 am

Legendary Odia singer and music director Prafulla Kar died at his residence here due to age-related ailments.

He was 83, and is survived by wife Manorama, sons Mahadip and Mahaprasad and daughter Sandhyadeepa.

Related stories

Leaders Of 13 Opposition Parties Express Shock Over PM Modi’s Silence Over Communal Violence

India Can't Afford To Remain Stagnant At This Juncture, Says PM Modi

He complained of chest pain after having his dinner on Sunday night and died soon after at his Satya Nagar house. His family members were present with him when he breathed his last.

Kar's funeral will be performed at Swarga Dwara crematorium in Puri on Monday with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other dignitaries condoled Kar's death.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Patnaik announced that Kar's last rites will be performed with full state honours. He asked Education Minister S R Dash and Law Minister Pratap Jena to attend the funeral.

A large number of people from different walks of life made a beeline to pay their last respect to Kar. A pall of gloom has descended on the Odia film fraternity.

Born on February 16, 1939 in Puri, Kar was an eminent musician, singer, lyricist, writer and columnist. He was popular for his numerous songs including 'Kamala Desha Rajakumara'.

He had received the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2015 and was honoured with Jayadeva award in 2004. He had received the state film award eight times, six times in a row.

Kar had the distinction of being the musician who recorded Odia Bhagabat and Odia Chhanda, a rare collection of traditional Odia songs. 'Prabhukrupa', a devotional music album directed by him, had recorded sales of over 10 lakh cassettes. His composition 'Collection of Geet Govindam' was also a big hit.

Various established singers such as Usha Mangeshkar, Kavita Krishnamurty, Suresh Wadkar, Md. Aziz, Kishore Kumar, Amit Kumar, Vani Jairam, S Janaki, Chitra, Yesudas and S P Balsubramanyam have rendered their voices to Odia music under his direction.

Tags

National Prafulla Kar Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Demise PM Modi Tweets India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands