Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Left Front Win In 24 Wards In Local Body By-Polls, Indicates Increase In Support For LDF: Kerala CM

The outcome is expected to boost the Left front's confidence in the run-up to the by-poll for the Thrikkakara assembly constituency scheduled at the end of this month.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo

Updated: 18 May 2022 8:04 pm

The Left front's victory in 24 out of the 42 wards across 12 districts of Kerala in the recent local body by-polls, indicates the increase in support for the LDF in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Vijayan claimed that the results, announced on Wednesday, reflect the desire of the people for the comprehensive development policies and social welfare activities of the LDF government.

The outcome is expected to boost the Left front's confidence in the run-up to the by-poll for the Thrikkakara assembly constituency scheduled at the end of this month.

The BJP-led NDA, which won in six wards in the local body by-elections, is also confident of a successful outcome in the Thrikkakara by-poll.

Reacting to the results, BJP state president K Surendran told reporters that three out of the six wards won by NDA are in the constituencies neighbouring Thrikkakara, which indicates the mindset of the people of that constituency.

He contended that it was an important outcome for the party in the run-up to the by-election in Thrikkakara constituency.

The Congress-led UDF, on the other hand, lost in eight wards which were with it earlier. However, it won in 12 out of the 42 wards where by-polls were held. 

