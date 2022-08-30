Leader of Opposition In Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Meets President Droupadi Murmu

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and said he is sure she will defend the constitutional principles of equality, liberty and justice for everyone without fear and favour.

Kharge shared his pictures with Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Twitter.

"Met the Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji and conveyed my best wishes to her. I am sure Madam President, as the Head of the State, will steadfastly defend the Constitutional principles of equality, liberty, fraternity and justice for all, without fear or favour," the veteran Congress leader said in a tweet.

Kharge met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday. He urged Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, to ensure a smooth and democratic functioning of the Upper House of Parliament and that all voices, especially those critiquing the government, are heard.

"Met the Hon'ble Vice President of India at his residence. Wished him the best for his tenure and urged upon him to ensure a smooth and democratic functioning of the Upper House where all voices are heard and all views, especially the ones critiquing the government, are given due space," Kharge wrote on Twitter while sharing his pictures with the vice president.

