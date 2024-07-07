National

Latest News July 7 LIVE: 4 Militants, 2 Soldiers Killed In Kulgam; Hamas Clears Way For Gaza Ceasefire

7 July 2024
7 July 2024
4 Militants, 2 Soldiers Killed In Kulgam
Here are the top news stories to focus on today: At least four militants were killed and two soldiers lost their lives in twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Meanwhile in Israel-Gaza war, Hamas has given initial approval to a US-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping a key demand that Israel commit to a complete end to the war, but a deal is still not guaranteed. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates on these stories and more!
Gaza Latest News LIVE: Israeli Attack On UN School Used As Shelter Kills At Least 16

At least 16 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced people in the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Government Media Office said.

In a statement on Saturday, the Government Media Office said more than 75 people also were injured in the attack on al-Jaouni school in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp.

“We condemn the Israeli occupation, committing these ongoing crimes and massacres against civilians, children and women,” it said.

Iran Election Latest News: Reformist President-Elect Pezeshkian Promises To Serve All Iranians In Victory Speech

Masoud Pezeshkian |
Masoud Pezeshkian | AP

Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to serve all Iranians' in a victory speech. Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate, spoke Saturday at the the mausoleum of the late Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, addressing journalists in a chaotic event.

“In this election, I didn't give you false promises. I did not lie,” the heart surgeon said. “It's been many years after the revolution that we come to the podium, we make promises and we fail to fulfil them. This is the biggest problem we have.”

Israel Latest News LIVE: Hamas Clears Way For Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas has given its initial approval of a US-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping a key demand that Israel commit up front to a complete end to the war, a Hamas official and an Egyptian official said Saturday.

The apparent compromise by the militant group, which controlled Gaza before triggering the war with an Oct 7 attack on Israel, could deliver the first pause in fighting since November and set the stage for further talks on ending a devastating nine months of fighting. But all sides cautioned that a deal is still not guaranteed.

Latest News July 7 LIVE Updates: 4 Militants, 2 Soldiers Killed In Encounters In J&K's Kulgam

At least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The officials said two soldiers lost their lives while battling the militants.

They said contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area. In the exchange of fire there so far, four terrorists have been killed, the officials said, adding their bodies have been sighted.

Drone footage of the encounter site has shown four bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on.

Latest News July 7 LIVE: Key News Stories To Focus 

Here's a look at top events and developments in focus today:

  • Hathras Stampede Updates

  • NEET-UG row

  • Kulgam encounter 

  • Assam floods and weather

