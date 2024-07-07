International

France Elections 2024: As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide Fate | Details

Despite their round-one victory, a total majority for the National Rally is now in jeopardy after centrist and left-wing alliances joined hands to try and stop the far-right from coming into power. The final round of voting will decide France's fate.

| Photo: AP
As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide France's Fate | Photo: AP
info_icon

With Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally headed for a landslide victory, the final round of voting in the France parliamentary elections 2024 will decide the country's fate.

Ahead of the result, the only thing for certain is President Emmanuel Macron's loss. After round one on June 30, Le Pen's National Rally and left-wing alliance of Socialists, greens and radical leftists emerged victorious, taking Macron's centrist alliance to third place.

France Election 2024: Final Round Of Voting Today

Emmanuel Macron announced the surprise snap elections after the EU parliamentary elections after National Rally emerged as the largest party. The elections were declared for two rounds - June 30 and July 7.

During the June 30 vote, Le Pen and Jordan Bardella's party emerged victorious, changing the course of French politics. If National Rally succeeds to form a majority in the final round, it will be the first time a far-right party will be in the parliament since the country's Nazi occupation.

Polls will open at 8 AM local time across the country. The first exit polls and results are expected to be rolled out at 8 PM local time.

France Elections 2024: All Eyes On Far-Right

After the far-right a landslide victory projected for National Rally, massive protests have taken over the streets of France as people protest the far-right party.

Despite their round one victory, a total majority for the National Rally is now in jeopardy after centrist and left-wing alliances joined hands to try and stop the far-right from coming into power.

Hundreds of candidates across the 577 electoral constituencies also withdrew their names from the races in order to prevent a split in the anti-RN vote.

If the National Rally does come into power, not only will it be for the first time, but it will also lead to the return of cohabitation in the French Parliament as the President and Prime Minister will be from different parties.

Macron will hold the position of president till 2027. However, the current prime minister Gabrial Attal may be replaced by RN's leader Jordan Bardella.

France Elections 2024: With Results Due Today, What Have Polls Stated?

As per the latest polls, National Rally is still expected to win around 170 to 250 seats in the parliament. However, the party is expected to fall short of the majority mark of 289 seats.

The left alliance - New Popular Front - has been projected to get 145 to 175 seats and Macron’s centrist coalition is projected for 118 to 148 seats.

The exit polls for the parliamentary elections are expected to roll out from 8 PM onwards, shortly after polls close.

