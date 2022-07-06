Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Landslide Near Fort In Western Maharashtra After Heavy Downpour; No Casualty

The incident took place in the wee hours on the mainm district road (no.17) which leads to Pratapgad, located about 140 k from Pune and over 200 km from Mumbai.

Landslide Near Fort In Western Maharashtra After Heavy Downpour; No Casualty PTI Photo

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:44 am

A landslide occurred on a road leading to the Pratapgad Fort in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday following heavy rains, an official said. There was no report of any casualty and no one was trapped in the debris, the Public Works Department's executive engineer, Sanjay Sonawane, said. 

The incident took place in the wee hours on the mainm district road (no.17) which leads to Pratapgad, located about 140 k from Pune and over 200 km from Mumbai. "There was a minor incident of a landslide as a portion of the hillside crashed on the road leading to the Pratapgad Fort. After receiving information, our team reached the spot and clear the debris from the road," Sonawane said.

The western Maharashtra district is witnessing heavy rains since the last few days. The famous Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara district witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday. It recorded 197 mm downpour in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, a district official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

