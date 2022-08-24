Ladakh Reports 3 New Covid Cases

Ladakh has reported three new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 29,161, officials said on Wednesday. Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals after getting cured and the total recoveries stand at 28,873, they said.

The new cases were reported from Leh. So far, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 169 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 59 in Ladakh -- 52 in Leh and 7 in Kargil.

(With PTI inputs)