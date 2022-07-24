Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ladakh Reports 24 New Covid Cases

While a total of 689 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 595 sample reports in Leh and 69 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

undefined
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 10:36 pm

Twenty-four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, pushing the infection tally to 28,750 in the Union Territory on Sunday, officials said. On the bright side, 14 people recovered from the infection, they said. 

Twenty fresh Covid-19 cases were received in Leh and four from Kargil. So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 121 in Ladakh - 115 from Leh and 6 from Kargil.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh Sees 196 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 212 Recoveries

Telangana Adds 531 New Covid-19 Cases

Gujarat Logs 842 Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally 5,714

While a total of 689 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 595 sample reports in Leh and 69 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

All the 14 people were discharged from hospital in Leh after being cured. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,401, the officials said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 Ladakh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites