Day After Kulgam Twin Encounters, Soldier Injured In Militant Attack On Army Camp In J&K’s Rajouri

A soldier was injured when militants attacked an army camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu, India, early Sunday morning. According to officials, the militants opened fire on a sentry post of the Territorial Army in the village of Galuthi, in the Manjakote area, around 4 am, prompting retaliation by troops.
The troops retaliated, and an exchange of fire ensued for nearly half an hour. However, the militants managed to flee into the nearby forest.
A massive search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.
This incident comes after security forces on Saturday exchanged heavy fire with militants, with six militants being eliminated and two soldiers killed in twin encounters in Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdhi, who visited the encounter site said, "Some bodies (of terrorists) have been sighted, but the encounter has not concluded yet."
The firing between the two sides took place after a joint operation was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the basis of information they received about the presence of militants in Modergam village.
Later, a second encounter broke out in the same district in the Frisal Chinnigam area, which is around 13 km from the first encounter site. Issuing a brief statement, police on X said, "Contact was established at Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on job.”
Though encounters are not new for South Kashmir, but the region had witnessed a steep reduction in the number of gunfights over the years. In contrast to Jammu, which has seen an increase in violence and encounters for the past few years, Kashmir -- especially the southern side -- has seen relative peace.