Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kota: 30 Students Ill After Eating Contaminated Hostel Food; Probe Ordered

At least 30 female students were taken ill after eating food at their hostel here, with one complaining she saw a lizard in the curry. An investigation has been launched.

Kota: 30 Students Ill After Eating Contaminated Hostel Food; Probe Ordered
Kota: 30 Students Ill After Eating Contaminated Hostel Food; Probe Ordered File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:34 pm

At least 30 girl students were taken ill after eating the food served at their hostel here with one of them claiming she had noticed a lizard in the curry, with officials saying a probe had been ordered.  

The incident, which occurred within Jawahar Nagar police station limits, came to light when around 30 students complained about vomiting and dizziness after eating the food on Thursday night. One of the girls claimed that she had noticed a lizard in the curry, which was then removed from the kitchen. 

The students were rushed to a nearby private hospital where one girl was admitted while the others were provided primary treatment. 

The incident occurred around 8 pm and Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Jagdish Soni was immediately informed. However, he saw the WhatsApp message at 10.30 pm. 

By that time, the food had been thrown out without samples being collected for examination and the other students had been given freshly cooked food, Soni told PTI. 

A medical team visited the hostel on Friday and screened the 30 girls. Two of the girls who had vomited were cleared while the student who was discharged from the hospital was advised admission for observation, Soni added. 

He added that the food safety team collected samples of raw food items and water from the hostel on Friday and a probe was underway.

Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar police station Vasudev confirmed that the food the girls had eaten was thrown out and no sample was collected. 

Related stories

Three Girls Go Missing From PU College Hostel

Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital MBBS Student Dies By Suicide; Found In Hostel Room

ABVP Members Protest In JNU Over Preventing Hostel Mess Workers From Preparing Food

Kota City Additional District Magistrate Brij Mohan Bairwa expressed ignorance about the news of the contaminated food being thrown out before sampling. 

Bairwa, who is the nodal officer of the district-level monitoring committee on coaching institutes and hostels, added that he had directed the CMHO to probe into the matter and submit a report within two days. 

Tags

National Kota Hostel Room Colleges Medical Colleges Health Ministry Health Official JAWAHAR NAGAR District Magistrates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges