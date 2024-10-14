Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal Doctors' Hunger Strike Gets IMA's Support, State Govt Calls For Meet

West Bengal's junior doctors' 'fast-unto-death' on Monday, October 14, entered the tenth day and also got support from the Ind,ian Medical Association (IMA), which has announced a 24-hour nationwide hunger strike on October 15.
The medics have been seeking justice for the young doctor who was raped and found dead on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The junior doctors have been demanding justice for the alleged RG Kar Hospital rape case victim, immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, workplace security and other measures.
Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.
The fast from October 5 followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases. Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was on August 10 arrested on allegations of raping and killing the trainee doctor A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.
Bengal Govt Calls For Meet To Discuss Doctors' Demands
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant wrote to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), requesting it to call off its proposed demonstration on October 15, stating that the stir was coinciding with the state government's previously announced 'Pujo Carnival' to be organised on the same day.
Pant also invited representatives of the body for a meeting at state health department headquarters Swasthya Bhawan on Monday to discuss their demands.
In an email, Pant also urged the JPD to "advise" the junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being.
"I write to address your organisation's call for the event scheduled on October 15 at 4 pm on Rani Rashmoni Road, Kolkata in connection with various demands of junior doctors and their ongoing hunger strike. This proposed demonstration coincides with the previously announced pujo carnival organised by the state government," news agency PTI cited the email.
"The carnival is a prominent event attended by thousands, along with international dignitaries who come to witness this UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Any demonstration which may coincide with this event, or misuse of the demonstration by certain elements to cause disruption during this event could pose significant safety and security concerns for the visitors," Pant said.