'Will Remain With Party': Santanu Sen On Reports Of TMC Sacking Him Over Remarks Against RG Kar Hospital

Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen, who criticised the affairs of the state health department amid the outrage over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said that he has been removed from the post of party's spokesperson.
In the video message, however, Sen reiterated the demand for stringent action in the case.
"Through the media, I have come to know that I have been removed from the post of party's spokesperson. I would like to say that I have worked as a solider in all battles of TMC and I continue that way even today," Sen said.
He noted that whenever he gave any statement as a party spokesperson, he neither spoke against TMC nor any leader.
Sen clarified that news related to Health Department is not sent accurately to CM and Health Minister Mamata Banerjee. "It feels bad when leaders from other parties join ours or winning candidates from other parties join us and are given respect but a devoted and true soldier of the party has to face this. I was with TMC and will remain with TMC," he added.
A former MP and doctor by profession, the TMC leader had said that there had been complaints about the principal of RG Kar Medical College for the last three years, adding that "some people are not giving the right picture to the Chief Minister about what's happening in the health department", India Today reported.
Nationwide protests were sparked by the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run college and hospital.
Doctors have been on strike, bringing a pause to non-emergency services including OPD services. Meanwhile, during a late night protest on Wednesday, a mob of hooligans stormed through the gates of RG Kar MCH and vandalised several properties, including CCTV cameras and equipments present in the premises.
Kolkata Police on Friday said that it had arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism at the hospital, adding that five of them were identified by social media feedback.