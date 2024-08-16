National

'Will Remain With Party': Santanu Sen On Reports Of TMC Sacking Him Over Remarks Against RG Kar Hospital

Sen said that whenever he gave any statement as a party spokesperson, he neither spoke against TMC nor any leader.

TMC Leader Santanu Sen |
TMC Leader Santanu Sen | Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen, who criticised the affairs of the state health department amid the outrage over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said that he has been removed from the post of party's spokesperson.

In the video message, however, Sen reiterated the demand for stringent action in the case.

TRACK: Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates

"Through the media, I have come to know that I have been removed from the post of party's spokesperson. I would like to say that I have worked as a solider in all battles of TMC and I continue that way even today," Sen said.

He noted that whenever he gave any statement as a party spokesperson, he neither spoke against TMC nor any leader.

Sen clarified that news related to Health Department is not sent accurately to CM and Health Minister Mamata Banerjee. "It feels bad when leaders from other parties join ours or winning candidates from other parties join us and are given respect but a devoted and true soldier of the party has to face this. I was with TMC and will remain with TMC," he added.

A former MP and doctor by profession, the TMC leader had said that there had been complaints about the principal of RG Kar Medical College for the last three years, adding that "some people are not giving the right picture to the Chief Minister about what's happening in the health department", India Today reported.

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism

BY Outlook Web Desk

Nationwide protests were sparked by the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run college and hospital.

Doctors have been on strike, bringing a pause to non-emergency services including OPD services. Meanwhile, during a late night protest on Wednesday, a mob of hooligans stormed through the gates of RG Kar MCH and vandalised several properties, including CCTV cameras and equipments present in the premises.

Kolkata Police on Friday said that it had arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism at the hospital, adding that five of them were identified by social media feedback.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  3. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024-25: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Set For A Major Change - All You Need To Know
  2. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  3. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  4. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  5. Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed In Mataro Attack, Four Arrested
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Parts Of WB Observe 12-Hr Bandh; 4 RG Kar Hospital Doctors Summoned By CBI
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Will Remain With Party': Santanu Sen On Reports Of TMC Sacking Him Over Remarks Against RG Kar Hospital
  4. In Search Of Sita's Essence Through The Works Of Folk Artists
  5. Not 'That Girl': Breaking Free From Beauty Standards
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  3. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  4. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
US News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  3. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
World News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. After Kursk, Ukraine Claims To Have Taken 'Full Control' Of Russian Town Sudzha
  3. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  4. Biden, Brazil President Support Redo Of Venezuela Presidential Vote
  5. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day
Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Launches 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota | WATCH
  2. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  3. EC To Announce Schedule Of Assembly Elections At 3 PM Today, J&K Poll Dates Likely To Be Out
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  6. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  7. Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry