Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Acropolis Mall, No Report Of Injury

It has been reported that ten fire tenders were promptly deployed to douse the blaze which broke out at the Acropolis Mall in Kasba area around 12.15 pm on Friday.

Firefighters at Kolkata's Acropolis Mall | Photo: X/ Screengrab from video shared by ANI
A massive fire broke out on the third floor of south Kolkata's Acropolis mall mall on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate the building, an official said.

"As of now, there is no report of any injury. Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks," the official told PTI.

The entire area was engulfed in smoke and traffic movement in front of the mall has been regulated, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.

