Khandu Reviews Preparations For 'Sansad Khel Spardha'

Assuring all support from the state government, Khandu said the event is being organised as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify sports talent so that they may find a place at national and international events.

Arunachal Cheif Minister Pema Khandu
Pema Khandu reviewed the preparations for the 'Sansad Khel Spardha' File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 8:20 am

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday reviewed the preparations for the 'Sansad Khel Spardha' to be held in the state next month.

Assuring all support from the state government, Khandu said the event is being organised as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify sports talent so that they may find a place at national and international events.

He stressed 'Sansad Khel Spardha' be popularised as a mass event so that the culture of sports is encouraged among the youths and their sporting talents are groomed and channelised, officials said.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago made a detailed presentation on the preparatory works for the event. The meeting was attended by Sports Secretary Anirudh Saran Singh and Sports Director Tadar Apa, among others.

