Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Khadi Ignored Post Independence Can Now Be Inspiration For ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

Khadi Utsav (Khadi festival) is being organised as part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Narendra Modi also congratulated individual members of the Indian contingent who won medals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 7:53 pm

Khadi was ignored after Independence but now it can become a source of inspiration for `Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday.

He was speaking during a `Khadi Utsav'  at the Sabarmati riverfront. 

Khadi (homespun) was ignored after Independence due to which weavers in the country suffered, he said.

As a thread of khadi became inspiration for freedom struggle, it can also become source of inspiration for developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

Related stories

PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Karnataka Once Every Month: BS Yediyurappa

Modi Government Strengthened Probe Agencies, Laws As Part Of Zero Tolerance Policy On Terrorism: Shah

PM Narendra Modi To Attend 'Khadi Utsav' Today On First Day Of His Gujarat Visit

As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans created a record on this occasion by  spinning charkha (spinning wheel)  at the same time and place, Modi noted in his speech.

Khadi Utsav (Khadi festival) is being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Independence Khadi Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Khadi Utsav Gujarat Sabarmati Centre
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India