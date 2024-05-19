National

Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country

Police sources said on Sunday that a senior civil police officer (CPO) of the Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode city has been suspended after an internal inquiry revealed allegations that he was in regular contact with Rahul P Gopal, who is accused of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill his newly-wed wife in this district.

A civil police officer of the Kerala police has been suspended for allegedly helping an accused in a sensational domestic violence case leave the country.

Facing a probe into the case, Rahul left the country a few days ago, prompting the police to approach Interpol to issue a Blue Corner notice against him.

Earlier, the station house officer of the Pantheerankavu police station was suspended for his alleged lapses in the investigation.

The woman alleged that the police in Pantheerankavu, where her matrimonial home is located, did not register a case of attempted murder despite her complaint clearly stating that her husband tried to strangle her using a mobile phone charging cable.

The woman's family alleged that Rahul brutally assaulted and attempted to kill her following an argument over dowry, barely a week after their wedding on May 5.

The in-laws of the bride have denied the allegation that they had demanded dowry. The incident came to light last week following allegations by the bride and her family against the accused man, which were aired on news channels.

