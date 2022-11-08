Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Police Chief To Assess Security Arrangements Ahead Of Sabarimala Pilgrimage

In preparation for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant will visit Pampa in the Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday.

Kerala Police Chief To Assess Security Arrangements Ahead Of Sabarimala Pilgrimage
Kerala Police Chief To Assess Security Arrangements Ahead Of Sabarimala Pilgrimage File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:20 pm

Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant will visit Pampa in the Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday to assess the security arrangements ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season would begin on November 17. 

Kant would be inspecting the security arrangements made by police at Pampa in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage on November 9, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre on Tuesday said.

Unlike the last two years, when the number of pilgrims was limited due to the COVID-19 related restrictions, this year there could be a huge influx of devotees as the pandemic has been contained.

Kant would also hold a meeting of senior police officials at Pampa to review the security arrangements, the release said.

Tags

National Kerala Police Chief Kerala Sabarimala Sabarimala Pilgrimage Security Forces Pathanamthitta District State Police Media Centre Kerala Government
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report