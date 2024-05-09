National

Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent

This year, of the 3,74,755 students who took the exam, 2,94,888 cleared it with a pass percentage of 78.69 per cent, while in 2023 it was 82.95 per cent, the minister said.

Advertisement

File Photo
Kerala Higher Secondary exam results pass percentage of 78.69 per cent | File Photo
info_icon

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday declared the state's Higher Secondary exam results which saw a dip of 4.26 per cent in the pass percentage as compared to last year.

This year, of the 3,74,755 students who took the exam, 2,94,888 cleared it with a pass percentage of 78.69 per cent, while in 2023 it was 82.95 per cent, the minister said.

The pass percentage was highest in the science stream with 84.84 per cent.

Of the different categories of schools, aided ones registered the highest pass percentage with 82.47 per cent, the minister said in a press conference here.

Advertisement

The district with the highest pass percentage was Ernakulam with 84.12 per cent and the lowest was Wayanad with 72.13 per cent.

He further said that 39,242 students secured A+ in all subjects and of them, 29,718 were girls, 9,524 were boys and 31,214 were from the science stream.

The number of students who got full A+ saw an increase by 5,427 as compared to last year.

The district with the highest number of full A+ students was Malappuram which was also first with regard to the number of students who took the exam, the minister said.

As many as 105 students achieved a 100 per cent score in the state plus 2 exams.

Advertisement

Sivankutty said that students can check their individual results from 4 pm onwards on the official websites of the education department.

The minister said the Save a Year (SAY) examination will be conducted from June 12 to June 20 and the last date to apply for the same was May 13.

The last date to apply for revaluation or photocopies of the answer sheets was May 14, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  2. Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent
  3. Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples To Open On Friday
  4. ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea
  5. Day In Pics: May 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know
  2. Alankrita Sahai's Pro-Tips For Clubbing: 'Don't Trust Blindly, Drink Responsibly, Keep Safe Company'
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' After Almost 4 Years: Thank You For Hating Me So Much
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Wears Outfit Inspired By Red Cricket Ball To Promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’
  5. Rajkummar Rao Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Influenced Him To Buy Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Flat
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Sheffield United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  2. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
  2. First Shipment Of Aid To The US-Built Floating Pier In Gaza Departs From Cyprus
  3. Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah
  4. Development Of India-Maldives Ties Based On Mutual Interests, Reciprocal Sensitivity: Jaishankar
  5. Combat Trainer Jet Of Bangladesh Air Force Crashes In River; Two Pilots Rescued
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men