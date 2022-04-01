Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Kerala Logs 418 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

The southern state also reported 79 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,992, according to a government release.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 7:23 pm

Kerala on Friday recorded 418 fresh COVID-19 infections, thus taking the total caseload to 65,33,145.

Of the deaths, three were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 76 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 454 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,61,221 and the active cases dropped to 3,051, the release said.

As many as 15,864 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 113 cases, followed by Kottayam (70) and Thiruvananthapuram (58), the release said.

