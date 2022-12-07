Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Kerala HC Closes Contempt Plea Against Vizhinjam Sea Port Protestors

Kerala HC Closes Contempt Plea Against Vizhinjam Sea Port Protestors

Justice Anu Sivaraman was told by the State government that the agitation was over and the protestors committee informed the court that the tent set up at the protest site would be removed during the day.

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 6:37 pm

A day after fisherfolk called off their over 130-day long protest outside the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed the Adani Group's pleas seeking contempt action against the protestors.

Justice Anu Sivaraman was told by the State government that the agitation was over and the protestors committee informed the court that the tent set up at the protest site would be removed during the day.

Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of the pleas by Adani Group seeking contempt action against the protestors for allegedly violating its earlier orders not to obstruct access to the project site or hinder the construction there.

The court, however, did not accept Adani Group's plea for special permission for entry of vehicles with construction material and orally observed not to aggravate problems in the area. 

The court also said it would consider later the plea of Adani Group seeking police protection.

The over four-month long protest was called off on Tuesday after discussions between the leaders of the agitation and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A large number of fisherfolk had been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose sea port at Mulloor near Thiruvananthapuram for over four months.

They had been pressing for their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The agitators had been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port, were some of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

The protesters had attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several policemen.

-With PTI Input

