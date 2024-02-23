Kerala: CPI(M) Leader Hacked To Death, Neighbor In Custody

A CPI(M) leader was reportedly attacked and killed by his neighbor at a temple near Koyilandi in Kerala.
As per PTI reports, P V Sathyanathan (60) was assaulted by Abhilash (35) with a sharp weapon around 10.30 pm on Thursday.
The incident occurred inside the temple premises during an ongoing festival in Cheriyapuram.
Preliminary reports suggest a personal rivalry as the motive for the murder.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 302.
Abhilash surrendered at the police station and was subsequently taken into custody.
In response to the incident, the CPI(M) has announced a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Koyilandi.