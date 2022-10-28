Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Kerala Court Sentences 48-year Old Man To 20-Year Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of Minor Girl

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a Kerala court for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his residence in the Nattukal area of the Palakkad district of the state.

A protester shows at a protest against the rising incidents of sexual assault. (Representational image)
A protester shows at a protest against the rising incidents of sexual assault. (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 11:41 am

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict and directed that the amount, if recovered, be paid to the victim who was seven years old at the time of the sexual assault in 2020, special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said.

The prosecutor said that the accused had taken the minor girl to his home on the pretext of playing with her.

On reaching home, he sexually assaulted the girl, the prosecutor said.

She also said 15 witnesses were examined and 17 documents were perused by the special court before finding the accused guilty.

(Inputs from PTI)

