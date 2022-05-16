Monday, May 16, 2022
Kerala Court Sentences 25 IUML Workers To Life For Murder Of Two Brothers In Palakkad In 2013

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajitha T H had on May 12 held the 25 accused guilty for the murder of the two brothers -- Nurudheen and Hamsa -- who were members of the AP Sunni party a supporter of the Left front.

Updated: 16 May 2022 3:46 pm

A sessions court in Kerala on Monday sentenced to life 25 persons, all workers of IUML, for the murder of two brothers in Palakkad district of the state in 2013. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajitha T H had on May 12 held the 25 accused guilty for the murder of the two brothers -- Nurudheen and Hamsa -- who were members of the AP Sunni party a supporter of the Left front.

On Monday, the sessions court sentenced each of them to life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) read with Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the IPC, special public prosecutor (SPP) Krishnan Narayanan confirmed. They were also convicted and sentenced to three years for the offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC for the attack on the victim's brother, he said.

Of the three brothers, only Kunju Muhammed survived the attack and was a key witness in the case. SPP Narayanan said that the attack was the outcome of the arguments between the two sides over donations for a mosque. The SPP said that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh on each of the accused and the total amount has to be paid to the victims' family.

-With PTI Input

