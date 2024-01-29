Karnataka Village Tense After Protest By BJP, Bajrang Dal Over Removal Of Hanuman Flag; Security Upped

Ashoka visited Keragodu village along with other BJP leaders. As they tried to march towards the flagpole, they too were detained and taken away by the police.

State BJP President BY Vijayendra accused the government of removing the flag using "police oppression" and creating a situation for law and order to deteriorate. Reiterating that the flagpole was installed and the flag hoisted after the requisite approvals were obtained, Vijayendra said the gram panchayat had earlier adopted a resolution to the effect.