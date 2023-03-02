Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Kejriwal Rejects Claims That Sisodia's Arrest Behind Postponement Ashram Flyover Extension Opening

Kejriwal Rejects Claims That Sisodia's Arrest Behind Postponement Ashram Flyover Extension Opening

At a press conference, Kejriwal rejected claims that Sisodia's arrest was the reason behind the postponement of the inauguration.It is likely to be inaugurated on Monday. The postponement was not due to Sisodia (arrest). But a few works remain which would be completed soon, he said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal File Photo

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 9:38 am

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 9:38 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the much-awaited inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension is likely to be held next week. The flyover extension was scheduled to be inaugurated on February 28. At a press conference, Kejriwal rejected claims that Sisodia's arrest was the reason behind the postponement of the inauguration."It is likely to be inaugurated on Monday. The postponement was not due to Sisodia (arrest). But a few works remain which would be completed soon," he said.


A senior government official had earlier said the inauguration was postponed in light of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest. "The flyover extension was supposed to be thrown open to the public on Tuesday and had got the date from the chief minister's office. But in light of the recent developments, we will now have to seek a new date from his office. The work on the flyover extension has been completed," an official had said.


The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 relating to the sale of alcohol. He was sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court here on Tuesday. Officials said 95 percent of the work is completed but some things are left which will be completed within the next few days.

Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, had earlier this month conducted an on-site inspection to assess the progress of the work. The flyover extension will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother, according to officials. 


At present, vehicles coming and going from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi have to grapple with congestion while traveling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 meters. 

National Arvind Kejriwal Ashram Flyover Delhi Inauguration Manish Sisodia CBI Investigation Corruption Excise Policy
