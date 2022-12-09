Friday, Dec 09, 2022
KCR Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 6,250 Cr Hyderabad Metro Rail Project

It is a 100 per cent State Government, GMR group, which manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) funded project , KCR said in a public meeting after laying the foundation stone.

Metro trial run in Mumbai
K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail project Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 1:52 pm

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for 31 km-long Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail project construction.

The project, starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad (Hyderabad International Airport) Airport, would cost approximately Rs 6,250 crore, Rao said. The project entails 27 km elevated route and 2.5 Km underground passage, he further said.

It is a 100 per cent State Government, GMR group, which manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) funded project , KCR said in a public meeting after laying the foundation stone. "Mass Transport and Metro Rail are the only traffic and pollution-free systems in the world. There is a need to expand this in Hyderabad also. Whether the Central government cooperates or not, we will create better connectivity in the city," he said.

Complimenting the officials for putting efforts to make the Airport Metro a reality, Rao said Hyderabad which is known as a true cosmopolitan city in the country by espousing all religions, communities has now become a global city. Hyderabad was not appropriately developed during earlier regimes in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he alleged. KCR said Hyderabad city has been turned as a "Power Island" by connecting it with all power generating stations in the state and the national electricity grid, resulting in continuous power supply.

"That means there may be power outages in London, New York and Paris cities, there will not be any power interruption in Hyderabad," he asserted. There are 500 important IT firms in the city, he said, adding permissions are given to construct skyscrapers also. He stressed the need to increase greenery further in the city. 

(With PTI inputs)

