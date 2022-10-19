Kashmiri Photojournalist On Her Way To Receive Pulitzer Prize Stopped From Flying To US

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo has said she was stopped from flying to the United States by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport "despite having a valid visa and ticket".

The 28-year-old photojournalist, who was awarded the Pulitzer for the coverage of Covid-19 pandemic for Reuters, was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday.

"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," Mattoo tweeted on Tuesday.

I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award ( @Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket. pic.twitter.com/btGPiLlasK — Sanna Irshad Mattoo (@mattoosanna) October 18, 2022

She said this was the second time she was stopped from travelling abroad in the past four months.

"This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago, I never received any response.

"Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," she added.