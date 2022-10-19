Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kashmiri Photojournalist On Her Way To Receive Pulitzer Prize Stopped From Flying To US

The 28-year-old photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo, who was awarded the Pulitzer for the coverage of Covid-19 pandemic for Reuters, was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday.

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 8:42 am

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo has said she was stopped from flying to the United States by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport "despite having a valid visa and ticket".

The 28-year-old photojournalist, who was awarded the Pulitzer for the coverage of Covid-19 pandemic for Reuters, was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday.

"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," Mattoo tweeted on Tuesday.

She said this was the second time she was stopped from travelling abroad in the past four months.

"This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago, I never received any response.

"Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," she added. 

Tags

National Kashmiri Photojournalist Pulitzer Prize New York US Reuters Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore