Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kartavya Path Police Station To Be Manned By Freshly Recruited Personnel, 467 New Posts To Be Created

The newly created Kartavya Path police station will be manned by freshly recruited personnel with Delhi LG V K Saxena forwarding a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the creation of 467 new posts, sources said on Wednesday.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image)
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 5:44 pm

The newly created Kartavya Path police station will be manned by freshly recruited personnel with Delhi LG V K Saxena forwarding a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the creation of 467 new posts, sources said on Wednesday.

These posts include inspector, sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable, constable, and multi-tasking staff (MTS).

They will be deployed over a 4.5-square-kilometer area that houses the residences of the high and mighty including the President, vice-president, prime minister, chief justice of India, and other judges and MPs, the sources said.

They will also cover the Parliament building apart from 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat where thousands come to work every day, they said. 

The area receives a large number of domestic visitors and tourists every year and is also the location for demonstrations and protests. 

A new police station for the area was recently cleared by the lieutenant governor, they said. 

"The newly created Police Station, Kartavya Path (Central Vista), charged with the responsibility of ensuring security to the residents of and visitors to the Capital’s heart, will soon be manned by freshly recruited police personnel. The Delhi LG has recommended and forwarded a proposal for the creation of 467 new posts, to the Ministry of Home Affairs," a source said. 

Of the new positions, 227 will be deployed for the area security plan of the Central Vista Project and surrounding areas of Kartavya Path, and 240 will man the new Police Station at Kartavya Path.

Related stories

Delhi LG V K Saxena Okays Chhath Puja At Designated Yamuna Ghats, Say Sources

Delhi LG V K Saxena To Inaugurate Integrated Sports Arena On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Kartavya Path Delhi LG V K Saxena Ministry Of Home Affairs Central Secretariat Central Vista Project 227 Will Be Deployed
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?