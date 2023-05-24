Karnataka: Supporters Demand Ministerial Post For MLA D Sudhakar, Stage Protest Outside CM Siddaramaiah's House

A protest erupted on Wednesday outside newly elected Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's residence as supporters of D Sudhakar, who is an MLA from the Hiriyur Assembly constituency, demanded a ministerial post for him.

It has been reported that Congress workers were carrying poster cutouts of CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and D Sudhakar while chanting slogans even as they were barricaded by the police.

CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar took oath May 20.

Along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, at least eight other Congress leaders were sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

With this, 10 out of 34 ministerial posts in the Karnataka government have been filled.

The party is yet to choose 24 other ministers.

The Congress secured a clean victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls on May 10, bagging 135 of the 224 seats, ousting the BJP from power.

The BJP was a distant second with 66 seats while the JD(S), which was hoping to play the role of kingmaker, was reduced to 19 seats.



