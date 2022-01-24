Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Karnataka Reports Over 50,000 COVID-19 Cases



Karnataka Reports Over 50,000 COVID-19 Cases
Karnataka crossed 50,000 COVID-19 infections twice -

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 10:54 am

Karnataka on Sunday added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively. This is the second time when the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19.

In its daily bulletin, the state's health department said 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274. The active cases in the state stood at 3,57,796.

The infections on Sunday were mainly driven by Bengaluru, which contributed more than half of the total infections -- 26,299. The city also reported eight deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases including 4,359 in Mysuru, 1,963 in Tumakuru, 1,922 in Hassan, 955 in Dharwad, 947 in Udupi, 925 in Bengaluru Rural and 904 in Ballari.

There were deaths in 10 districts, including eight in Bengaluru and two each in Shivamogga and Tumakuru. There were zero fatalities in 21 districts. The positivity rate for the day was 22.77 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.03 per cent.

A total of 2,20,459 samples were tested in the state including 1,76,337 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.05 crore. There were 76,373 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.33 crore, the department said.

With PTI Inputs

