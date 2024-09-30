National

Karnataka HC Stays Probe Against Nirmala Sitharaman In Electoral Bonds Scheme Case

A case was registered on Saturday against Sitharaman and others on the directions of a special court, following a complaint relating to the scheme.

Union Budget 2024 Cancer Drugs
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post-Budget press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
info_icon

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed investigation against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others over alleged irregularities concerning the now scrapped electoral bond scheme.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel challenging the FIR in which he has been named as an accused.

The matter will be next heard on October 22.

A case was registered on Saturday against Sitharaman and others on the directions of a special court here, following a complaint relating to the scheme.

According to police, the FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Sitharaman, Enforcement Directorate officials, and office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level.

BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra has also been named in the FIR.

The complaint was lodged by Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of 'Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath' (JSP), who alleged that the accused "committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds and benefitted to the tune of 8,000 and more crore of rupees."

The complainant further alleged that Sitharaman, through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials, facilitated extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

"The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels," he alleged.

The Supreme Court in February struck down the scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Both Asian Sides Eye Momentum Before Mega Event
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Ups: Winners Of First Game Against Each Other
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To 27,000 Runs In International Cricket
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs As India Break Many Records On Day 4
Football News
  1. Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Sustains Adductor Injury In Derby Draw
  2. Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement: France Great Bids Farewell To International Football
  3. Serie A: Conte Warns Napoli 'Far Away' From Scudetto Despite Strong Start
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag 'Not Thinking' About Being Sacked As Man Utd Suffer Spurs Humiliation
  5. Atletico Vs Real, La Liga: Madrid Derby Draw A 'Good Point' Despite Late Concession, Says Ancelotti
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 30, 2024
  2. SC Seeks Response From Assam Gov For Demolishing Houses Following Anti-Encroachment Verdict | Case Details Inside
  3. Outlook Talks: Ajay Sadhotra, National Conference candidate from Jammu North speaks to Reporter Ashwani Sharma
  4. “The Muscular Policy Worked” | Interview With A S Dulat, ex RAW Secretary
  5. Prison And Prisoners Find Space in Kashmir's Election Vocabulary
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  2. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  3. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  4. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  5. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Set 176-Run Target For UAE
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign