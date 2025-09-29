Karnataka Floods Update: Bhima River Overflow Devastates North Karnataka Districts

Severe flooding in North Karnataka, especially Kalaburagi, has displaced thousands as the Bhima river overflows due to heavy rainfall and water release from Maharashtra. 6,664 people are sheltered across 53 relief centres as of September 29, 2025.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Karnataka Floods Update
| Photo: AP/Gopen Rai
  • Bhima river overflow affects 6,664 people sheltered in 53 relief centres across Kalaburagi.

  • 3.5 lakh cusecs of water released from Maharashtra reservoirs causes extreme flooding levels

  • National Highway 50 is completely shut; 27 bridges are submerged across the affected districts.

  • CM Siddaramaiah to visit on September 30; over 8,000 people evacuated region-wide

Karnataka floods have devastated multiple districts in North Karnataka as the Bhima river continues to overflow following heavy rainfall and massive water discharge from Maharashtra's reservoirs on Monday, September 29, 2025. Flooding in Kalaburagi remains severe with 53 relief centres sheltering 6,664 people, including 3,050 men, 2,270 women, and 1,344 children across affected taluks.

Current Flood Situation

Karnataka weather today shows continued rainfall across the flood-hit regions with orange alerts remaining in effect. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reports that the Bhima river is flowing at extreme flooding levels in Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Bidar districts.

Bhima River Floods and Damage Assessment

Bhima river floods damage has reached catastrophic proportions with 3.5 lakh cusecs of water released from Maharashtra's Ujani, Sina, and Veer reservoirs. The Bhima River overflow has caused:

Infrastructure Damage:

  • 27 bridges submerged across the Kalaburagi district

  • 179.60 km of roads damaged in Bidar

  • 420 school rooms, 246 Anganwadi buildings affected

  • 246 electricity poles and 36 transformers were damaged

Agricultural Losses:

  • Hundreds of acres of paddy, cotton, sugarcane, and grape crops are submerged.

  • 40 bullocks drowned in the Jettur village cowshed, flooding

  • 22 small livestock (sheep and goats) were killed due to wall collapses

What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Karnataka Floods: District-wise Impact Analysis

Kalaburagi flood update shows the district as the worst affected, with villages in Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur, and Sedam taluks severely impacted. The Kattisangavi bridge near Jewargi remains completely submerged, causing total shutdown of National Highway 50 between Bidar and Srirangapatna.

Floods in North Karnataka have affected multiple districts:

Bidar District:

  • Inchur bridge submerged, cutting connectivity to Maharashtra

  • Three houses collapsed in Hulsur taluk.

  • 266 villagers are accommodated in relief centres

Yadgir District:

  • 1,160 people evacuated to safety with 5 relief centres operational

  • 104 houses damaged since September 20

  • 122% excess rainfall recorded from September 22-28

Raichur District:

  • 15 houses collapsed in Maski as the Bhima waters merged with the Krishna River

  • Gurjapur bridge-cum-barrage submerged

Government Response and Relief Operations

Karnataka rains have prompted comprehensive government action. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Kalaburagi district on September 30 to assess flood damage and review relief measures. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh have been directed to closely monitor the situation.

Emergency Measures Include:

  • NDRF teams deployed in Wadgi and SDRF teams in Mannur

  • 36 villages severely affected with relief operations underway

  • Over 8,000 people relocated to safety across the affected districts.

  • Continuous rescue operations using boats in inaccessible areas

Weather Forecast and Extended Outlook

Karnataka rain forecast indicates continued challenging conditions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the catchment areas of major rivers in the coming days. The KSNDMC warns that flooding is likely to persist as:

  • The Bhima river continues flowing at extreme flood levels.

  • Additional water releases possible from Maharashtra reservoirs

  • Monsoon activity remains active over the North Karnataka region

Karnataka weather update shows the region has received significantly above-normal rainfall:

  • August: 66% excess at 195mm (normal 118mm)

  • September: 32% above normal at 171mm recorded up to September 28

Kalyana Karnataka flood situation represents one of the worst flooding events in recent years, with authorities urging residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders. The combination of local heavy rainfall and upstream water releases has created unprecedented flood conditions across the Bhima river basin.

