Karnataka Floods Update: Bhima River Overflow Devastates North Karnataka Districts

Weather Forecast and Extended Outlook

Karnataka rain forecast indicates continued challenging conditions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the catchment areas of major rivers in the coming days. The KSNDMC warns that flooding is likely to persist as:

The Bhima river continues flowing at extreme flood levels.

Additional water releases possible from Maharashtra reservoirs

Monsoon activity remains active over the North Karnataka region

Karnataka weather update shows the region has received significantly above-normal rainfall:

August: 66% excess at 195mm (normal 118mm)

September: 32% above normal at 171mm recorded up to September 28

Kalyana Karnataka flood situation represents one of the worst flooding events in recent years, with authorities urging residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders. The combination of local heavy rainfall and upstream water releases has created unprecedented flood conditions across the Bhima river basin.