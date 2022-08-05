Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Karnataka CM Bommai In Delhi During Weekend, Likely To Meet BJP Leadership

According to the CM's tour plan released by his office, Bommai will arrive in New Delhi at 2.20 pm on Saturday and will be taking part in the third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka will be in  New Delhi during the weekend PTI Photo

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:08 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who will be in  New Delhi during the weekend to take part in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog meetings, is expected to meet BJP's central leaders to discuss recent political developments and preparations for 2023 assembly polls, party sources said on Friday.

Though there is no mention about a meeting with the party leadership in his official tour plan, according to sources, he is likely to meet the party's central leaders, and is expected to discuss the much-awaited cabinet expansion or rejig. On completing one year in office, Bommai on July 28 had himself said he will discuss with the party's central leadership regarding the expansion or rejig of his cabinet during his next visit to New Delhi and will arrive at a final decision on the matter. 

According to the CM's tour plan released by his office, Bommai will arrive in New Delhi at 2.20 pm on Saturday and will be taking part in the third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening. Bommai, who will halt at Karnataka Bhavan on Saturday night, will on Sunday attend the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, also to be chaired by PM Modi, and will depart for Bengaluru in the night.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Bengaluru on Thursday, is said to have discussed the recent communal killings, poll preparations and organisational matters with Bommai and senior state BJP leaders including B S Yediyurappa. He has gathered information regarding recent communal murders including that of BJP activist Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district, which triggered widespread protests and a spate of resignations of party and its Yuva Morcha members at various places.

Shah has also been briefed about the open expression of angst by several Hindutva ideologues and organisations that have accused the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu karyakartas.

(With PTI inputs)

