Karnataka BJP Distances Itself From MP Hegde's 'Constitution Has To Be Amended' Comment

What did Anantkumar Hegde say?

During a gathering in Uttara Kannada district, Hegde reportedly said, "If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress which fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to Hegde's statement, accusing the BJP of harboring secret motives to replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar's version of the Constitution with their own, influenced by the Manusmriti.

"Hegde's statement has exposed the ulterior motives of the BJP to replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar's version of the Constitution with their own, influenced by the Manusmriti. The BJP's version would reinforce the evil practices of the caste system. The BJP will remove all reservations for OBCs and Dalits if they come to power. His statement is a direct attack on OBCs and Dalits," he said in a statement.