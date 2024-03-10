Karnataka BJP Distances Itself From MP Hegde's 'Constitution Has To Be Amended' Comment

The Karnataka unit of the BJP distanced itself on Sunday from MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution, categorizing them as "personal views," and pledged to seek an explanation from him.
The party stated that it remains fully committed to upholding the Constitution, and Hegde's comments do not align with its position.
The Karnataka wing of BJp posted, "MP Shri Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comments."
Hegde asserted the necessity for the party to gain two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as control in more than 20 States, to amend the Constitution.
He emphasized that achieving over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would facilitate a similar majority in the Upper House and secure two-thirds of the states.
What did Anantkumar Hegde say?
During a gathering in Uttara Kannada district, Hegde reportedly said, "If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress which fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority."
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to Hegde's statement, accusing the BJP of harboring secret motives to replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar's version of the Constitution with their own, influenced by the Manusmriti.
"Hegde's statement has exposed the ulterior motives of the BJP to replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar's version of the Constitution with their own, influenced by the Manusmriti. The BJP's version would reinforce the evil practices of the caste system. The BJP will remove all reservations for OBCs and Dalits if they come to power. His statement is a direct attack on OBCs and Dalits," he said in a statement.
The Chief Minister called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel Hegde from the party if he disagrees with his opinions.
Failure to act against Hegde, Siddaramaiah argued, implies the Prime Minister's implicit agreement.
Hegde's statements, he insisted, constitute a punishable offense, urging the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to take serious action against him.
Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said this shows that BJP is anti-Constitution.
"Let him do it, amend the Constitution...this shows that the BJP government (at the Centre) and BJP MP are against the Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let him get it stamped by the Prime Minister," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Mandya.