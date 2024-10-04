Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging

More than two dozen people in Kanpur have fallen prey to a bizarre scam, where a couple allegedly amassed ₹35 crore by convincing elderly people that they possessed an “Israel-made time machine” that could reverse their age to 25, according to a report by The Times of India.
The couple from Kanpur, Rashmi and Rajeev Dubey, set up a therapy center called ‘Revival World’ in Kidwai Nagar and attracted clients by offering “oxygen therapy” inside a supposed time machine from Israel, claiming it could undo the effects of aging and pollution.
Their scheme primarily targeted the old people, exploiting fears about Kanpur’s high pollution levels by suggesting that their aging had been accelerated and that the therapy would instantly restore their youth.
ACP Anjali Vishwakarma told The Times of India that each session in the purported time machine was priced at ₹90,000. She also noted that the operation had morphed into a pyramid scheme, where clients received discounts for referring others, broadening their customer base.
One of the victims, Renu Singh Chandel, who filed a complaint, mentioned that she was offered a free session if she referred others, leading her to bring several people for the treatment.
According to the police, a total of ₹35 crore was swindled from elderly individuals, with 25 cases reported so far, and more victims are expected to emerge. Authorities are working to identify additional victims and have launched a search for Rajeev and Rashmi Dubey, who are now facing an FIR. Airports have been placed on alert to prevent the couple from fleeing the country.