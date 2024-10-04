National

Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging

A Kanpur couple allegedly swindled ₹35 crore from over two dozen elderly individuals by claiming they had an "Israel-made time machine" that could reverse aging. The fraudulent scheme, run through their therapy center 'Revival World,' exploited fears of pollution and aging, charging ₹90,000 per session.

Kanpur Couple
Rashmi and Rajeev Dubey Photo: X
info_icon

More than two dozen people in Kanpur have fallen prey to a bizarre scam, where a couple allegedly amassed ₹35 crore by convincing elderly people that they possessed an “Israel-made time machine” that could reverse their age to 25, according to a report by The Times of India.

The couple from Kanpur, Rashmi and Rajeev Dubey, set up a therapy center called ‘Revival World’ in Kidwai Nagar and attracted clients by offering “oxygen therapy” inside a supposed time machine from Israel, claiming it could undo the effects of aging and pollution.

Their scheme primarily targeted the old people, exploiting fears about Kanpur’s high pollution levels by suggesting that their aging had been accelerated and that the therapy would instantly restore their youth.

ACP Anjali Vishwakarma told The Times of India that each session in the purported time machine was priced at ₹90,000. She also noted that the operation had morphed into a pyramid scheme, where clients received discounts for referring others, broadening their customer base.

Police said that as per initial forensic probe, there was no forced entry sign at the crime scene | - PTI
A Month-Old FIR And 'Mass Murder' | What Happened In UP's Amethi

BY Outlook Web Desk

One of the victims, Renu Singh Chandel, who filed a complaint, mentioned that she was offered a free session if she referred others, leading her to bring several people for the treatment.

According to the police, a total of ₹35 crore was swindled from elderly individuals, with 25 cases reported so far, and more victims are expected to emerge. Authorities are working to identify additional victims and have launched a search for Rajeev and Rashmi Dubey, who are now facing an FIR. Airports have been placed on alert to prevent the couple from fleeing the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Shafali Falls Early In IND-W Pursuit Of 161-Run Target
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Umpires Call Amelia Kerr Back After Bizarre Run-Out
  3. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11
  4. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12
  5. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 3-3 NEUFC; Herrera Gives Gaurs Equaliser
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL Preview: Debutants Look To Build On Victory In Kolkata Derby
  3. Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Wary Of Holstein Kiel Threat Ahead Of Landmark Leverkusen Outing
  4. Champions League: Lille Loss A Reality Check For Real Madrid, Says Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti
  5. Premier League: Enzo Maresca Calls On Goal-Happy Chelsea To Tighten Up Versus Nottingham Forest
Tennis News
  1. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  2. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  3. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  4. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  5. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging
  2. Protests Erupt In Srinagar Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing | In Photos
  3. Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC
  4. Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  5. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections