As Investigation Into Tamil Nadu BSP Chief's Murder Continues, Chennai Police Commissioner Transferred

The Chennai Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has been replaced just three days after the murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief K Armstrong in Chennai. A Arun, a senior IPS officer and current Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order, will take over as the new Commissioner.
According to a Home (SC) Department order by Principal Secretary P Amudha, Arun was being posted as "ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police vice Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS by downgrading the post of DGP/CoP.."
Rathore has been now appointed as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai vice Rajeev Kumar, IPS.
Senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham, ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai is ADGP, Law and order, vice Arun, it said.
The reshuffle of senior IPS officials comes in the backdrop of the brutal killing of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong by armed assailants last week.
He died after he was hacked by a six-member gang near his house on Friday. The two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur inflicting grievous injuries on him.
He died on the way to the hospital.
Investigations into the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong have led to the arrest of eleven suspects so far. Authorities suggest that the killing may be a revenge attack, connected to the murder of gangster Arcot Suresh last year, allegedly orchestrated by Armstrong.
BSP chief Mayawati who visited Chennai to pay her last respects to the slain BSP leader demanded a CBI investigation into the murder. She also alleged that real culprits behind the crime have not been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police.
(With PTI Inputs)