Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Just Keep Swimming! This High Altitude Arunachal Village Set To House Northeast’s First Fish Museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced one Integrated Aqua Park for each state and Union territory under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) for bringing blue revolution.

Bulla village in Arunachal will host Northeast's first fish museum.
Bulla village in Arunachal will host Northeast's first fish museum. Representational image/Getty images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 8:47 am

A fish museum, the first of its kind in the Northeast, would soon be built in Arunachal Pradesh, Fisheries Minister Tage Taki revealed. The museum would be a part of the Integrated Aqua Park (IAP), sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, he said on Sunday.

Initiative under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

The existing Tarin Fish Farm (TFF), located at high-altitude Bulla village, would be upgraded as the IAP where the museum would come up, he said. 

It will have all fish species of the state and serve as a training centre for fisherfolks.

"Three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced one IAP for each state and Union territory under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) for bringing blue revolution," Taki said.

Rs 100 crore project

"I had gone to Hyderabad-based National Fisheries Development Board twice to seek guidance of experts on the project which was originally proposed for Rs 100 crore," the minister said.

An amount of Rs 43.59 crore was sanctioned for the project in the current financial year as first installment, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

National Fish Museum Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh Northeast India Fish Farming
