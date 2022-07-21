Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Judicial Probe Ordered Into Killing Of DSP In Nuh By Mining Mafia

The Nuh Police had on Wednesday arrested the truck driver allegedly involved in the killing of DSP Surendra Singh.

undefined
Haryana Minister Anil Vij File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 11:19 am

The Haryana government has decided to conduct a judicial probe into the killing of a Deputy Superintendent of Police by the mining mafia in the state's Mewat region.

State Home Minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area. "The Haryana government has decided to get a judicial inquiry conducted into the death of the DSP by the mining mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area," Vij said in a tweet.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was killed on Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills

Related stories

Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal Killing: NIA Court Extends Police Remand Of 3 Accused, Sends 4 To Judicial Custody

The Nuh Police had on Wednesday arrested the truck driver allegedly involved in the killing. Sabbir alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another arrested accused in the case.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vij had said the BJP-led government in the state has launched a crackdown against elements indulging in illegal activities, including mining.

At regular intervals, we keep carrying out raids and act against elements who indulge in illegal mining, he had said.

Vij had alleged that the mining mafia flourished under the previous Congress regime in the state led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Haryana Government Mining Mafia Judicial Probe State Home Minister Anil Vij Judicial Inquiry Tauru DSP Surendra Singh Nuh District India Haryana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live