JMM's Counter-Attack On Poster Controversy: “He is not like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar or Nitish Kumar”

“Let me put it in unequivocal terms: Hemant Soren is neither Himanta Biswa Sarma nor Ajit Pawar nor Nitish Kumar. He is Hemant Soren, son of brave Shibu Soren.”

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya has sought to rein in the chaos in the Mahagathbandhan (the Grand Alliance), ensuing from the high-voltage drama of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) sudden raid on Hemant Soren's residence in Delhi on January 29 and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) missing-person posters, with his statement that Hemant Soren, the son of brave Shibu Soren, cannot be intimidated into joining another party, unlike other leaders who keep changing their party affiliation out of fear.

The three leaders mentioned by Bhattacharya are those who left the Grand Alliance and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Of these, both Sarma (who was in the Congress formerly) and Pawar (who left with a breakaway faction of the Nationalist Congress Party) had money laundering cases pending against them. Kumar, on the other hand, separated from the Bihar Grand Alliance and formed a new government with the NDA recently.

On the question of getting intimidated by the ED and joining the NDA, Bhattacharya responds, “Chief Minister Hemant Soren had given time to the ED for questioning on January 31. Why then was his Delhi residence raided before time, that too in his absence? Is it legal to search someone's house in their absence? It is being reported that ₹36 lakh was found. Can we be sure that it was not planted by the ED or by Babulal ji? The CM is being treated like a criminal. This is blatant hooliganism.”