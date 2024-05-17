National

JMM Expels Sita Soren From Party's Primary Membership For 6 Years

Sita Soren, a three-term MLA, had joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 20, citing 'isolation' and 'neglect' by the JMM since the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday expelled Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, from the primary membership of the party for six years.

She was expelled for “anti-party activities”, the JMM said in a release.

The BJP has fielded her from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, replacing sitting MP Sunil Soren, who had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes.

Dumka will go to polls on June 1.

