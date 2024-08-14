National

JKCA Case: Court Quashes PMLA Charges Against Dr Farooq Abdullah, Others

JKCA Case: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) had alleged "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from grants given by BCCI to promote cricket in the erstwhile state between 2002 and 2011.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah |
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday quashed the charge sheet filed against former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

The court said no predicate offence was made against the individuals and hence the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED are quashed, reported PTI.

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah - Photo: Waseem Andrabi
'This Is Not End Of Farooq Abdullah's Career,' Says Son Omar On NC Leader's Skipping Election

BY PTI

Earlier, the ED had named National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza (former treasurer of JKCA), Mir Manzoor Gazanffer (another ex-treasurer of the JKCA) and some others as accused in the charge sheet.

Those listed in the charge sheet had moved the high court seeking its quashing.

Earlier, the court, after hearing arguments, had reserved the judgement on August 7 in the case.

JKCA case: The ED’s case is based on a 2018 charge sheet filed by the CBI against the same accused.

Farooq Abdullah | - File Photo
J&K BJP Chief Slams Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Dialogue With Pakistan

BY PTI

The CBI charge sheet filed against Farooq Abdullah, Mirza, Gazanffer and former accountants Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh alleged "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to promote the sport in the erstwhile state between 2002 and 2011.

Earlier, the ED had said its probe found that JKCA received Rs 94.06 crore from BCCI in three different bank accounts during financial years 2005-2006 to 2011-2012 (up to December 2011).

The probe agency had alleged that several other bank accounts were opened in the name of the JKCA into which the funds were transferred. The bank accounts along with the existing bank accounts were later used for laundering JKCA funds.

In September 2019, Mirza was arrested by the ED in September, 2019 and a charge sheet was filed against him in November that year and the trial in that complaint is going on. Farooq Abdullah has been questioned multiple times by the agency in the case.

The federal probe agency had attached assets belonging to Abdullah and others worth Rs 21.55 crore under three separate orders issued by it in the past.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs Fulham, Premier League Preview: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Convert Shield Pain Into Gain
  2. Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League Preview: Arne Slot Targets Balance In Opener Game
  3. Paulo Fonseca Confirms AC Milan's Interest In Youssouf Fofana This Transfer Window
  4. Eduardo Camavinga To Miss Start Of Real Madrid's La Liga Season
  5. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
Tennis News
  1. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  2. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  4. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  5. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Women Across Bengal And Beyond Set To 'Reclaim The Night' | Details
  2. JKCA Case: Court Quashes PMLA Charges Against Dr Farooq Abdullah, Others
  3. Independence Day: Delhi Under Tight Vigil, Some Roads Shut; Modi To Give 11th Speech As PM From Red Fort
  4. Rahul Navin Appointed As Enforcement Directorate’s New Director
  5. Inclusion, Social Justice, Welfare Schemes: President Murmu Addresses Nation On The Eve Of 78th I-Day | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  2. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  3. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  4. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  5. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?