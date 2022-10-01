Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jitendra Singh Says Efforts On To Set Up Cancer Hospital In J-K's Kathua

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said efforts are afoot to set up a Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:19 am

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said efforts are afoot to set up a Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was conveyed by the minister while chairing a district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting in Kathua to review progress on various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) being implemented in the district, an official statement said.

The minister directed officials to identify and procure land for establishing a unit of Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua. 

He said the hospital will provide much-needed relief to the patients of the region battling the deadly disease.

About the status of the Arun Jaitley International sports stadium coming up at Hiranagar, the Kathua deputy commissioner told the meeting that the architectural drawing of the project has been prepared and sent for approval to the authorities concerned, the statement said.

The minister was also informed that the first phase of the much-anticipated Shahpur Kandi Project will be completed by December 2022, while work on the Ujh multipurpose project will be started soon, it said.

Singh said a multi-facility tourist village at the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir in Lakhanpur will be established for giving a pleasant and memorable experience to the tourists arriving in J-K.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

India Working To Transform Its Energy Landscape With Significant Clean Energy Share: Minister Jitendra Singh

In Past 2 Yrs, Healthcare Became More Focused On Innovation, Tech: Jitendra Singh

Tags

National Union Minister Jitendra Singh Multi-facility Tourist Village Ujh Multipurpose Project Arun Jaitley International Sports Stadium Tata Memorial Cancer Institute Kathua District Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators