Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Jharkhand On Alert As Bird Flu Cases Reported In State-Run Poultry Farm: Official

The Jharkhand government is on alert after bird flu cases were reported in a government-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, the official said on Tuesday.

The Jharkhand government is on alert after bird flu cases were reported in a government-run poultry farm in Bokaro district

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:47 am

The Jharkhand government is on alert after bird flu cases were reported in a government-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, official said on Tuesday. The presence of H5N1 variant was confirmed among a protein-rich breed of chicken, popularly known as 'Kadaknath', at the farm in Lohanchal, they said.


"Kadaknath chickens died due to bird flu in Government Poultry Farm located in Lohanchal, as per report received from the laboratory...Areas within one km radius has been declared as affected zone and areas within 10 km radius declared as surveillance zone. "Sale of chicken/duck etc will be banned in these areas," an official statement issued by Bokaro district administration said.


Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that the state was on alert. According to Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chowdhary, a medical team has been constituted to keep vigil on the border areas of the district and sampling of chickens/ducks of large poultry farms. Besides, the medical team has been asked to collect samples of people living in the infected zone, while a separate ward has been set up at Sadar Hospital for the treatment of anyone infected with bird flu.

The administration has urged people to refrain from eating chicken/duck for a few days. Symptoms of the infection in humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold and blood in the sputum, it said.

