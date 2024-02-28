Jharkhand HC Rejects Hemant Soren's Plea To Participate In Budget Session

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected former chief minister Hemant Soren's petition seeking permission to attend the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

The session started on February 23, and will conclude on March 2. Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case last month, had filed an application before the high court on Friday, seeking permission to participate in the budget session.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had on Monday reserved his order. The court had earlier allowed Soren, the ruling JMM's executive president, to participate in the trust vote in the assembly on February 5.

In another petition filed by Soren, challenging his arrest by the ED, the high court reserved its order. The case was heard by a division bench of acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar.

Soren was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15 after his 13-day custody of the ED.