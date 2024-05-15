National

Jharkhand: ED Arrests Minister Alamgir Alam After Seizing Rs 37 Crore In Ranchi Raid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam after seizing Rs 37 crore during raids in Ranchi.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam after seizing Rs 37 crore during raids in Ranchi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: ED Arrests Minister Alamgir Alam After Seizing Rs 37 Crore In Ranchi Raid
  2. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
  3. Over 13 Lakh Commuters Used QR Tickets In Kolkata Metro Green Line Between April 1 And May 13
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More
  5. Kerala Court Sentences Woman To 20 Years' Imprisonment For Abetting Rape Of Minor Stepdaughter
Entertainment News
  1. 'Longing' Trailer Review: Richard Gere-Diane Kruger Pack Powerful Performances In This Suspense Drama
  2. 2024 Gotham TV Awards: 'Baby Reindeer', 'Ripley', And 'Shogun' Rule The List Of Nominations
  3. Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis
  4. Amid ‘Shikhu’ Tease, Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On What She Looks For In A Partner
  5. Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'
Sports News
  1. Kylian Mbappe: Thierry Henry On What Makes France Captain Special
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings
  3. Formula One: Alex Albon Signs New Long-Term Contract With Williams Racing
  4. Sandeep Lamichhane Rape Case: Ex-Nepal Captain Acquitted, Available For T20 World Cup
  5. SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview
World News
  1. Ancient Tree Rings Reveal 2023 As Hottest Summer In Over 2,000 Years, Scientists Confirm
  2. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  3. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  4. What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa? USCIS Releases Guideline To Extend Your 60-Day Stay
  5. US Witnesses More Tornado Outbreaks Despite Decrease In Tornado Days, Study Finds
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; PoK Part Of India, Says Shah
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16