Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand CM Nod For Preliminary Enquiry Against 5 Former BJP Ministers

The Jharkhand government on May 31 ordered a probe by the ACB to investigate into alleged disproportionate assets of the five former ministers in the wake of a public interest litigation filed by one Pankaj Kumar Yadav before the Jharkhand high court in 2020. 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 6:15 pm

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday gave a go ahead to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register a preliminary enquiry into alleged disproportionate assets of five former BJP ministers in the state. 

The ACB had sought separate preliminary enquiry (PE) against each of the five former ministers following confirmation of the allegation after an initial investigation, an official release said. The former ministers who are under scanner - Amar Kumar Bauri, Randhir Kumar Singh, Dr. Neera Yadav, Louis Marandi, and Neelkanth Singh Munda – were part of Raghubar Das' cabinet. 

Four of the five former ministers are currently BJP MLAs. “On direction from the cabinet secretariat and vigilance department, the ACB had registered an informative report. After conducting an initial investigation, the ACB sought permission from the department to register separate PEs against the five former ministers. Based on the ACB report, the department had sought permission from the chief minister,” the release said.   

The Jharkhand government on May 31 ordered a probe by the ACB to investigate into alleged disproportionate assets of the five former ministers in the wake of a public interest litigation filed by one Pankaj Kumar Yadav before the Jharkhand high court in 2020. 

The move comes at a time when the Jharkhand chief minister is facing fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

BJP’s Sarath legislator and former agriculture minister Randhir Singh said, “The action is nothing but a political vendetta. Since the chief minister is facing corruption charges, he wants to malign the image of the BJP. But I am not scared of any inquiry.” 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi Alleges Hemant Soren Of ‘Making Money’, Says He Has Nothing To Do With Welfare Of Tribals

Jharkhand HC Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against CM Hemant Soren In MCC Violation Case

Hemant Soren’s Masterstroke: Jharkhand Assembly Passes Domicile Policy, OBC Quota Bills Amidst ED Rows

Tags

National Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Preliminary Enquiry Raghubar Das' Cabinet Enforcement Directorate BJP’s Sarath Legislator And Former Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms